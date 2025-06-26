Heat, humidity, and daily afternoon storm chances continue into the weekend

Headlines



HEAT & HUMIDITY CONTINUE

DAILY AFTERNOON DOWNPOURS

COOLER & LESS HUMID NEXT WEEK

Today was the sixth day in a row of 90°F temperatures in Indianapolis. When we reach 90°F on Thursday, it will only be the fourth time in nine years that the city has experienced consecutive 90°F days. The point is that while we encounter this heat almost every summer, this has been a prolonged period that we aren't used to seeing all that often.

This evening, any downpours will fade with sunset. Temperatures will slowly begin to drop back into the 80s after sunset, eventually reaching the mid-70s overnight.

wrtv

We do it all over again on Thursday, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values around 100°F for most of the afternoon. Skies will be sunny, with isolated downpours flaring up in the afternoon.

wrtv

The Heat Advisory will remain in effect through Friday at 8 PM. After that, the weather service will decide whether to extend it or not.

wrtv

Temperatures will stay around 90°F over the weekend, but the humidity will be slightly lower, so we might not meet the criteria. Either way, it will still be hot this weekend, but relief comes next week. As you can see in the 7-Day Planning Forecast below, next week will be more seasonal, with temperatures in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear & warm. Low: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM Storms High: 92°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM storm. High: 90°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. PM storms. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast