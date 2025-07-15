Heat, humidity and daily downpours the rest of the week

Headlines



DAILY CHANCE OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS

VERY WARM AND MUGGY AIR MASS

TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT INDEX VALUES POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Scattered downpours will be with us through the evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the two main threats. Severe weather isn't expected this evening but outdoor plans might have to be altered.

More of the same is in store for us in the coming days, as the overall weather pattern remains very slow-moving. Expect more heat, humidity, and chances of storms. While most of the storms will be driven by daytime heating, there could also be a few isolated showers in the morning tomorrow.

Here is a look at what radar is expected to look like once we get to the Wednesday afternoon.

One thing we will need to keep an eye on is that next week, we could see some of the highest heat index values we have experienced all summer. We're talking potential values of 105°F or higher.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spotty downpours. Low: 73°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Sct. heavy downpours. High: 88°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Sct. heavy downpours. High: 88°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. heavy downpours. High: 85°

