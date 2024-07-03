Heat, humidity and severe storm threat today

Headlines



HOT AND HUMID TODAY

SEVERE THREAT THIS AFTERNOON

SCATTERED INDEPENDENCE DAY STORMS

The humidity is back! It will be a very muggy afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This will put heat index values into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

With the heat and humidity will come the chance of storms. Look for storms to move through after 2pm today with wind being the main threat. The southern half of the state is under the "slight risk" of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The further north the lower the storm threat today.

Unfortunately storms still around off and on for tomorrow. Highs will be around 80°, but if you have outdoor plans be weather aware.

It does look like a break in the storms tomorrow evening for firework displays.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Sct. PM T'storms High: 89°

Overnight: Spotty storms. Low: 74°

Independence Day: Sct. Storms. High: 82°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast