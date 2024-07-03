Watch Now
Heat, humidity and severe storm threat today

TK5.png
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 03, 2024

Headlines

  • HOT AND HUMID TODAY
  • SEVERE THREAT THIS AFTERNOON
  • SCATTERED INDEPENDENCE DAY STORMS

The humidity is back! It will be a very muggy afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This will put heat index values into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

TK6.png

With the heat and humidity will come the chance of storms. Look for storms to move through after 2pm today with wind being the main threat. The southern half of the state is under the "slight risk" of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The further north the lower the storm threat today.

TK4.png

Unfortunately storms still around off and on for tomorrow. Highs will be around 80°, but if you have outdoor plans be weather aware.

TK2.png

It does look like a break in the storms tomorrow evening for firework displays.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Sct. PM T'storms High: 89°
Overnight: Spotty storms. Low: 74°
Independence Day: Sct. Storms. High: 82°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

