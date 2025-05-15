Heat indices in 90s Thursday with severe weather risk tonight

Headlines



HOT, HUMID THURSDAY

ISOLATED SEVERE STORM POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

ANOTHER SEVERE RISK FRIDAY EVENING

Thursday is an Alert Day. This afternoon is hot and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s, but we could feel like we are in the 90s. Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you plan to be outdoors today. Remember to drink plenty of water, too.

While an isolated shower or storm is possible during the day Thursday, the severe weather risk will not start until late this evening. Storms could develop quickly, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Storms could have large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out this evening. Severe storms will be isolated Thursday evening, not widespread.

Looking ahead to Friday, it is once again warm with highs in the mid 80s. Skies are sunny early, with more clouds through the day. Stay weather aware in the early evening (around evening commute time), as a line of storms will pass through the area.

This round of storms could produce more widespread severe weather compared to Thursday. Potential impacts once again include: large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

We will cool to highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid. Isolated PM severe storm. High: 88°

Overnight: Storms ending. Clouds clearing. Low: 68°

Friday: Increasing cloud cover. Warm. PM severe storm threat. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast