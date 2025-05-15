Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat indices in 90s Thursday with severe weather risk tonight

MT 1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • HOT, HUMID THURSDAY
  • ISOLATED SEVERE STORM POSSIBLE THIS EVENING
  • ANOTHER SEVERE RISK FRIDAY EVENING

Thursday is an Alert Day. This afternoon is hot and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s, but we could feel like we are in the 90s. Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you plan to be outdoors today. Remember to drink plenty of water, too.

MT 6.png

While an isolated shower or storm is possible during the day Thursday, the severe weather risk will not start until late this evening. Storms could develop quickly, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

MT 4.png

Storms could have large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out this evening. Severe storms will be isolated Thursday evening, not widespread.

MT 5.png

Looking ahead to Friday, it is once again warm with highs in the mid 80s. Skies are sunny early, with more clouds through the day. Stay weather aware in the early evening (around evening commute time), as a line of storms will pass through the area.

MT 2.png

This round of storms could produce more widespread severe weather compared to Thursday. Potential impacts once again include: large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

MT 3.png

We will cool to highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Hot & humid. Isolated PM severe storm. High: 88°
Overnight: Storms ending. Clouds clearing. Low: 68°
Friday: Increasing cloud cover. Warm. PM severe storm threat. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk