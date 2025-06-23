Heat wave will continue through the entire week

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY

HEAT INDEX OVER 100°

SPOTTY STORM CHANCES RETURN

Today marked the third consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 90°F in Indianapolis, officially making it a heat wave. The 90s will continue for the rest of the week, with heat index values exceeding 100°F. This evening, if you have plans, it will be hot, dry, and muggy. In fact, the heat index won't drop below 90°F until after 8 PM.

wrtv

Heat index values will continue to be in the triple digits through Friday before easing slightly as we head into the weekend. Part of this change is due to the return of rain chances from Wednesday through the weekend. However, the rain will be very spotty, so not everyone will experience relief from the heat with a passing storm. Severe weather is not expected.

wrtv

A Heat Advisory remains in place for the entire area until 8 PM on Friday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday for the northern counties.

wrtv

Try to limit your time outdoors this week and stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you need them, and consider visiting cooling shelters or air-conditioned places for relief.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Localized Fog Low: 77°

Tuesday: Hot & sunny. High: 94° Heat Index: 105°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Spot storm. High: 94° Heat index: 102°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast