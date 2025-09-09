Heat will continue to build through the rest of the week with very dry conditions

Headlines



HEAT WILL BUILD AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES

LAST SUNSET AFTER 8PM THIS YEAR IS WEDNESDAY

DROUGHT CONDITIONS WILL RAPIDLY EXPAND

All is quiet in the forecast this evening and overnight under clear skies. With the low humidity, even though our days have been warmer, we will cool off at night, making for great sleeping weather. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer than in the past few nights, with lows in the low 50s.

WRTV

Wednesday will start with temperatures in the mid-50s and then warm back into the low to mid-80s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

WRTV

Temperatures will continue to warm all the way through the end of the week. Look for highs around 90° on both Saturday and Sunday. Summer isn’t over, folks!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 54°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast