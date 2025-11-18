Heavier rain ends this evening but overall weather pattern remains active

Headlines



HEAVIER RAIN TAPERS TO DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT

CLOUDY WEDNESDAY WITH DRIZZLE

HEAVIER RAIN RETURNS ON FRIDAY

After some heavier rain and even a few thunderstorm warnings, the rain will taper off to patchy drizzle as the evening goes on and turns into the overnight hours. It will be chilly, with steady temperatures in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be a rather blah day for us, with lots of clouds and some patchy drizzle at times, especially in the morning. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s with all the cloud cover.

Once we get to late Thursday and Friday, another round of rain will move through. Some areas may once again see over an inch of rain, with totals decreasing as you move north. Either way, it looks to be a fairly wet day for us, so plan ahead if you have any activities

Once the storms pass, a few showers may linger early Saturday morning, but expect more sunshine as the day goes on. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-50s both days

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Low: 43°

Wednesday: Cloudy with areas of drizzle. High: 48°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy - Showers late. High: 56°

Friday: Rain. High: 58°

Saturday: Morning clouds/Shower then partly cloudy. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast