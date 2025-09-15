Hot and dry week of weather. Rain chances return this weekend

Headlines



HOT AND DRY ALL WEEK

COLD FRONT ARRIVES LATE FRIDAY

COOLER WITH SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to run well above normal for the rest of this week. It isn't until a cold front arrives over the weekend that we'll cool down to more seasonable temperatures, which will also bring some rain chances into the forecast. If you have plans this evening, you are in great shape. While it will be warm, conditions will be very comfortable with low humidity and temperatures slowly cooling back into the 70s.

WRTV

Tuesday will bring highs into the upper 80s, with some areas to the west potentially reaching the low 90s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny across the area, so get out and enjoy!

WRTV

Not much will change in the forecast for the rest of the week. We'll keep the sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures around 90°.

WRTV

Once we get to the weekend, a cold front will arrive. It will bring us more seasonable temperatures around 80° and increase our chances for rain as well. It doesn't look like any major rainfall, but at this point, we'll take what we can get.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 61°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast