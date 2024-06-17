Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid all week long

TK1.png
wx
TK1.png
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jun 17, 2024

Headlines

  • HEAT INDEX NEAR 100° TODAY
  • 90'S ALL WEEK LONG
  • PEAK HEAT WILL BE THURSDAY & FRIDAY

All week we will dealing with heat and humidity. You will need to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors if possible. Today we are in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100°. A stay pop up storm is possible but nothing widespread or severe.

TK2.png

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a touch cooler with more clouds around. Even then, we'll be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

TK3.png

We'll target Thursday and Friday as the peak of the heat. Actual temperatures will be in the 96°-98° range with heat index values well over 100°. The humidity will stay high as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Hot and humid. Spot pm stom. High: 94°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018