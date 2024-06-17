Hot and humid all week long

Headlines



HEAT INDEX NEAR 100° TODAY

90'S ALL WEEK LONG

PEAK HEAT WILL BE THURSDAY & FRIDAY

All week we will dealing with heat and humidity. You will need to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors if possible. Today we are in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100°. A stay pop up storm is possible but nothing widespread or severe.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a touch cooler with more clouds around. Even then, we'll be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

We'll target Thursday and Friday as the peak of the heat. Actual temperatures will be in the 96°-98° range with heat index values well over 100°. The humidity will stay high as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot and humid. Spot pm stom. High: 94°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast