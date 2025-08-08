Hot and humid weather lasts through the weekend

The humidity continues to rise, and that's leading to a rather stuffy evening. Skies stay mostly clear tonight, but temperatures won't cool much. Overnight lows land in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The good news for your outdoor plans this weekend is that we'll be dry with lots of sunshine. However, you'll probably want to take some breaks from the heat and humidity. Temperatures warm quickly Saturday. Afternoon highs reach around the 90° mark. Factoring in the humidity, it's going to feel more like the lower to middle 90s. At least a south breeze will provide a little relief.

wrtv

Very little changes in our Sunday forecast. We may notice a few more clouds, and we can't entirely rule out a stray shower. Otherwise, the hot and humid pattern continues with highs in the lower 90s.

wrtv

A break in the heat arrives by the middle of next week. That also comes with our next best chance of some rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 71°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 91°

Monday: Partly sunny. Stray storm chance. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast