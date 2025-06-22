Hot and humid week ahead; heat advisory through Friday

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY

HOT & HUMID

STORM CHANCES LATER THIS WEEK

Be prepared for a hot, humid week. Highs will hold in the 90s each day, but heat indices will soar above 100° at times. A heat advisory is in effect from now until 8 p.m. Friday.

Monday's skies are mostly sunny. If you have to be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Overnight lows will offer little relief from the heat, as they will only dip into the mid 70s each night this week.

We will see some storm chances later in the week in addition to the heat. Tuesday evening there is a chance for some storms, mainly in the northern portions of Indiana. Additional spotty thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 75°

Monday: Sunny, hot, & humid. High: 95°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Thunderstorm chance north. High: 94°

