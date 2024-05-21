Hot and more humid today with storms returning late tonight

Headlines



VERY HOT TODAY. TOUCH MORE HUMID AS WELL

SEVERE STORM THREAT TOMORROW

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN INTO THE WEEKEND

Today will be the last day of the really warm temperatures for mid to late May. Highs will be in the upper 80s again today with a bit more humidity around as well. It will also turn breezy as the day progresses. Starting late tonight storms will arrive changing our weather pattern.

WRTV

There will be two chances of storms. The first is late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Most of those storms should be weakening as they arrive but some heavy downpours will be possible with wind and hail. The daytime hours tomorrow will be quiet before more storms arrive in the evening hours.

wx

The severe threat tomorrow evening will be in southern locations where again wind and hail will be the main threats. Parts of the area are in the "slight risk" category from the Storm Prediction Center.

wx

The weather pattern will remain unsettled all the way into the weekend with storms chances and highs in the 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High: 88°

Overnight: Storm chance Low: 69°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Early am storms & late storms. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast