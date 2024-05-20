Hot and sunny start to the week

Headlines



MID-SUMMER WARMTH TO START THE WEEK

STORM CHANCES RETURN WEDNESDAY

RACE WEEKEND FORECAST

It is all about the temperatures today and really to start the week. We will be well above the normal high of 75° as we climb into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy so grab the sunglasses, sunscreen and drink plenty of water while you will be out and about. The record high today is 90°.

wx

Tomorrow we will again be warm and sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Storms will return on Wednesday and some of them could be strong to severe. We are already in the slight risk category.

wx

Storm chances will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week including race weekend. As of right now through no prolonged rain is in the forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy & very warm. High: 88°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Mild. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast