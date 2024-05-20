Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and sunny start to the week

TK2.png
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 07:32:44-04

Headlines

  • MID-SUMMER WARMTH TO START THE WEEK
  • STORM CHANCES RETURN WEDNESDAY
  • RACE WEEKEND FORECAST

It is all about the temperatures today and really to start the week. We will be well above the normal high of 75° as we climb into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy so grab the sunglasses, sunscreen and drink plenty of water while you will be out and about. The record high today is 90°.

TK1.png

Tomorrow we will again be warm and sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Storms will return on Wednesday and some of them could be strong to severe. We are already in the slight risk category.

TK3.png

Storm chances will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week including race weekend. As of right now through no prolonged rain is in the forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy & very warm. High: 88°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Mild. Low: 68°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018