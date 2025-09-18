Hot and sunny Thursday; temperatures start to cool this weekend

Headlines



NEAR 90° THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

DRY END TO WEEK

RAIN CHANCES STARTING THIS WEEKEND

CLOSER TO NORMAL TEMPERATURES EARLY NEXT WEEK

It's a hot, sunny day Thursday. High temperatures are close to 90° this afternoon, so make sure you take care of yourself if you plan to be out in the heat.

WRTV

The dry weather continues through the end of the week. Friday we'll see a few more clouds with highs again near 90°.

WRTV

Friday night plans should be comfortable, with temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s. Be aware that all of our dry weather recently means elevated fire danger - so be very cautious if your Friday night plans include a bonfire, and check with your county to see if any burn bans are in place.

WRTV

This weekend, temperatures slide into the upper 80s on Saturday. The day should be mostly dry, although a stray shower is not out of the question. Rain looks a little more likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s.

WRTV

Rain showers continue into Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures falling closer to normal levels in the low 80s, just in time for the autumn equinox on Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny & hot. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast