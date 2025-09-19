Hot day Friday; still warm this weekend with a few isolated showers possible

Headlines



HOT & DRY FRIDAY

ISOLATED WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

TEMPERATURES COOLING WITH MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK

It's finally Friday! Temperatures are likely at their warmest of the week today, with many areas climbing up to 90°. Skies are sunny this morning, then we'll see more clouds this afternoon and evening.

Your Friday night plans will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling slowly through the 70s.

The weekend will start warm, with highs again in the upper 80s Saturday. A stray shower is possible Saturday afternoon or evening, but most areas will stay completely dry.

There is a chance for a few more isolated showers, or maybe a rumble of thunder, on Sunday afternoon or evening, but no widespread rain is expected. Temperatures cool slightly into the mid 80s.

Rain looks a bit more likely early next week, with temperatures Monday and Tuesday falling into the low 80s. Temperatures continue to tumble into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday as rain and thunderstorm chances continue.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun, PM clouds. Hot. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 65°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Stray shower chance. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/thunderstorms. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast