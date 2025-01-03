How many single-day double-digit snowfalls have we had historically in Indianapolis?

Central Indiana is preparing for significant snow this weekend, which could bring several inches of accumulating snow.

How many times have we seen double-digit snowfalls (10" or more) in a single day? The answer may surprise you.

This has only happened four times in Indianapolis history. This is utilizing snow records that date back to 1931.

The most recent occurrence was March 24, 2018. It snowed 10.2" that day in Indianapolis.

The impact of this event lessened thanks to relatively mild temperatures following the snowfall.

January 5, 2014, was a different story. We picked up 11.4" of snow that day.

In January 2014, we saw nearly 27" of snow for the month. For perspective, in a normal year in Indianapolis, we should only see around 25.5" of snow.

If you go back several more years, we picked up 10.3" of snow on January 26, 1978. This was part of a bigger snow event, which we refer to now as "the blizzard of '78."

During this storm, it snowed on January 25, 26, 27, and 28. The total event also set a record for the most snow recorded on the ground — measuring 20 inches.

The storm received its blizzard designation because there were 50-mile-per-hour winds, which created low visibility, and wind chills 50 degrees below zero.

Rounding out the list, we had 10.3" of snow on January 15, 1965.

