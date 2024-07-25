Watch Now
Humidity drops with seasonable temperatures this afternoon

Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Headlines

  • HUMIDITY DROPS THIS AFTERNOON
  • A BIT HAZY FROM WILDFIRE SMOKE
  • FABULOUS FRIDAY BEFORE HEAT AND STORMY WEATHER RETURN

The humidity will drop as the day goes on today making it more and more comfortable. High temperatures will be seasonable with skies that will become mostly sunny.

TK2.png

While mostly sunny, the skies won't look quite like that because of smoke from western wildfires once again. That will filter the sunshine a bit but respiratory issues won't be an issue as the smoke is in the higher levels of the atmosphere.

TK1.png

Overnight tonight temperatures will cool off quickly. Look for temperatures to start the day in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be the best day of the week with sunshine, not as much smoke and highs in the low 80s.

TK6.png

The humidity will climb again over the weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Humidity drops. Becoming mostly sunny. High: 83°
Overnight: Mainly clear & comfortable. Low: 59°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

