Increasing clouds followed by rain for some

Dry and warm continues to be our weather theme a bit longer. With the low humidity in place, temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight.

Francine will be making its way up from the Gulf Coast Thursday. The impact here at home will be an increase in cloud cover through the day. We'll also notice just a touch more humidity with winds turning out of a SE direction. Temperatures still make their way above average. We'll top out in the mid to upper 80s.

wrtv

The remnants of Francine will bring rain chances to the area Friday. Those chances will be greatest across southern areas with a sharp cut-off to the north.

wrtv

Rainfall projections in the map below show SW parts of Indiana with the greatest chance at some needed rainfall. While the system may linger through the weekend, it's unlikely we'll see much beneficial rain from it.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61°

Thursday: Clouds increase. High: 87°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. High: 79°

Saturday: 30% chance of showers. High: 83°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast