It will be very hot and humid this weekend, with chances of isolated storms

Headlines



HOT AND HUMID INTO NEXT WEEK

HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 100° THIS WEEKEND

VERY ISOLATED STORM CHANCES



It will be a warm but dry evening across the area, with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 80s. Once the sun sets, it will become a little more bearable to be outside for an extended period.

wrtv

High temperatures will be in the 90s all weekend, with heat and humidity peaking on Sunday and Monday. Saturday's high will be 93°, with a heat index value around 100°. On Sunday, the high will jump by a degree or two, but the humidity will continue to climb, resulting in heat index values exceeding 100° during the afternoon. That same heat and humidity will persist into Monday as well.

wrtv

There will be a small chance of a few isolated storms over the weekend. The further north you are, the better the chance will be. Most of the action should stay in Michigan, but it’s not out of the question that we might see a storm or two.

WRTV

The real relief is expected to arrive by the middle of next week. A cold front will bring much lower humidity to the area, and temperatures will also cool a bit, dropping to the low to mid 80s. However, it's the humidity that will be the game changer for us.

wrtv

Something I think we all will be looking forward to.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid High: 93°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Spot storm chance. High: 95°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 95°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Storms develop. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast