It's been 278 days since measurable snow in Indy; this changes Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The snow-free streak in Indianapolis will come to an end Thursday.

Can you remember the last time we had measurable snow? It was on February 16, 2024. This was 278 days ago. Many may remember this was the start of the NBA All-Star Game weekend in Indy.

WRTV

It snowed 3.9" that day, which was nearly half of last winter's snow total. We had just 8.2" of snow for the season of December 2023 plus January and February 2024.

WRTV

A normal winter would see about 21.2" of snow. Winter 2024 tied as the 23rd least snowy winter in Indianapolis history.

Just trace amounts of snow fell in March and April 2024.

Snow is likely on Thursday. It's been a while since Indy has seen snow, so here are a few reminders, specifically relating to your car.

Remember to add an emergency kit to your car with items like:



A flashlight

A blanket

Warm clothes

Food

Water

Jumper cables

Scraper

WRTV

Jamie Freeman, the service manager at York Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plainfield, says this is also a good time to ensure your car is ready for winter.

"Make sure your wipers are working; make sure there's no streaking," he recommends. "Make sure that the car's getting hot, your heat's working."

Freeman also suggested checking your car batteries, coolant, and tires before you hit the road.

Continue to check back for forecast updates, especially relating to snow totals, for Thursday.