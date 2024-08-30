Last day of the heat before weekend relief

Headlines



LAST DAY OF THE HEAT WAVE

STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING & TOMORROW

MUCH COOLER BY LABOR DAY

Temperatures today will again soar into the 90s for the seventh day in row with our current heat wave. Today will be the last day of the big time heat but it might end up being the hottest of the week. Look for highs in the 92°-97° range with mostly sunny skies.

Heat index values will be in the upper 90s today staying below criteria levels. Now, as we get into the evening hours a few isolated storms will be possible. It will be hot for high school football games but most should be ok. Best chance of storms will be northern locations.

Better storm chances though will be around throughout the day tomorrow as the cold front slowly moves through.

While the holiday weekend gets off to a bit of a slow start with clouds and some showers it will end great. Sunny skies on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday the humidity and temperatures drop and we will be in the upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Sunday: Sunny. High: 86°

Labor Day: Sunny & Comfortable. High: 78°

