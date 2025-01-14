Light snow for some today followed by even colder temps tomorrow

Headlines



LIGHT SNOW NORTH

MINOR ACCUMULATION

SUB ZERO TEMPERATURES FOR EVERYONE TOMORROW AM

Light snow will move through mainly northern locations this morning. Reduced visibility and minor accumulations will be possible. The snow should end by the lunch hour and sunshine will return in the afternoon hour. Once the snow ends another reinforcing blast of cold air arrives. In fact, we will be down into the single digits already by 9 pm.

wrtv

Snow totals will be around 1" in northern locations and then quickly decrease as you work south. Once south of Indy you may only see a few flurries and no accumulation. To the north where the snow falls it will be a light and fluffy snow. It may blow and drift and with the cold temperatures whatever falls will stick.

wrtv

Tomorrow morning will be absolutely frigid and the coldest temperatures of the winter. Everyone will be below zero with even colder wind chill values.

wrtv

Given the cold start tomorrow temperatures will only rebound into the teens tomorrow. Skies will be sunny.

wrtv

Warmer temperatures will arrive by Friday when we could push 40°. The warm up is brief as another storm with rain to snow will bring in more arctic air to start next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Light snow north. The falling temps High: 19°

Overnight: Clear and frigid Low: -2°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 18°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast