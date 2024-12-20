Light snow showers will fall into the afternoon

Headlines



LIGHT SNOW TODAY WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION

COLD BUT QUIET THIS WEEKEND

WARMER AND WETTER FOR CHRISTMAS

Light snow showers will continue off and on into the afternoon before tapering off. Any accumulations will be fairly light but enough in a few areas to create some slick spot on the roadways.

Most of us will see a coating to a half of inch of snow with maybe a few areas getting close an inch. The exceptions will be to the north and east of Indy. In this area over an inch will be possible but nothing more than 2". As always remember just a small amount of snow will result in some slick spots across the area.

If you are traveling to the IU vs. Notre Dame game there could be some slick spots up US-31. The South Bend area could see 1"-3" of snow but it should be over by kickoff. During the game a few snow showers will be possible with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values in the teens so bundle up.

The weekend will be cold but quiet with highs right around freezing.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow showers High: 35°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 24°

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds High: 32°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 34°

