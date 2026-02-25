Light wintry mix overnight, but sunny and seasonable Thursday afternoon

Headlines



LIGHT WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT

LOW 60'S WITH SUN ON FRIDAY

WATCHING A WINTER STORM WITH A MIX SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

A fast-moving storm system will pass through the area overnight, bringing some light snow and rain. Any accumulation should be minimal—less than half an inch, if you see any at all. Currently, it appears that southern locations have the best chance of seeing precipitation, while northern areas are expected to remain mostly dry.

WRTV

Whatever does fall will melt quickly as we return to sunshine during the morning hours. With the sun, high temperatures are expected to rise above normal, reaching the mid to upper 40s.

WRTV

Friday is the pick of the week. Look for high temperatures in the 60s for most areas, with sunny skies. It will be a great day.

WRTV

Saturday will still be mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s, but it will turn drastically colder on Sunday. Sunday night into Monday, we'll have another chance of a wintry mix, with a slightly better chance for some accumulating snow in certain areas.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Light rain/snow showers. Low: 29°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 57°

Sunday: Clouds Increase- Wintry mix late. High: 40°

Monday: Cold. Rain/snow possible early. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast