Little snow so far, but what about the rest of the winter?

So far this winter, the rain gauge has been getting a workout while the snow shovel has been left sitting in the garage. December brought just a trace of snowfall to Central Indiana. That's very rare. In fact, it ties the number two spot for least amount of snow in the final month of the year.

Snow lovers, don’t give up hope! There's still plenty of time to call on our army of snowplows, including 'Larry Brrrrrd' and 'Buzz Iceclear.'

Central Indiana averages 18 more inches of snow between now and the end of March.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center does call for our active weather pattern to continue with above average precipitation. But kids, you might want to wait before you get the sleds ready for some downhill action!

Even though January has been bringing the cold, the outlook also suggests our temperatures will recover to generally warmer than average conditions. That could mean there's more rain than snow on the way for the second half of winter. Add that to what's already been a soggy season, and we could be on flood watch heading into spring.