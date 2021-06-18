LIVE BLOG: Most of central Indiana under 'enhanced risk' for severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under an "enhanced risk" from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather Friday evening though Saturday morning.

The main threats will be wind and hail, but an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out.

Through the overnight, concern shifts to flooding potential. Rainfall amounts of 1"- 3"+ are possible.

Live updates are posted below:

4:50 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Jay County has been extended until 5:30 p.m.

4:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Delaware and Randolph counties until 5 p.m.

4:18 p.m

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jay County until 5 p.m.

4:12 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of eastern Indiana until 11 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for counties in red until Jun 18 11:00PM pic.twitter.com/tpQIi7tHMU — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 18, 2021

4:02 p.m.

ALERT: Confirmed tornado 8 miles NE of Portland, IN. Tornado is moving SE at 25 mph. INwx ⁦@wrtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/mVxEZ9qVrz — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) June 18, 2021

3:57 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Jay County until 4:30 p.m.

3:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties until 4 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties until 4:15 p.m.

3 p.m.