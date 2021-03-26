Menu

BLOG: Severe storms, strong winds possible in central Indiana

WRTV
Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 23:48:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe storms moved through central Indiana Thursday night with strong winds.

You can view updates below.

11:41 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.

10:52 p.m.

10:16 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

Only a few power outages to report so far.

  • Duke Energy – about 90, a few in Hamilton and Howard counties.
  • AES (Formerly known as IPL) – 11
  • Indiana Michigan Power - 1 near South bend

9:47 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe counties until 10:30 p.m.

9:41 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

8:44 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greene, Monroe, Morgan, Owen and Putnam counties until 9:30 p.m

8:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m.

8:21 p.m.

8:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for Daviess, Greene, Martin counties until 9:00 p.m.

8:16 p.m.

7:35 p.m.

7:32 p.m.

Update from Kevin Gregory:

7:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports showers and storms will be moving into south central Indiana over the next few hours. Now's the time to make sure your safety plan is in place. #INwx

6:48 p.m.

Update from Kevin Gregory:

