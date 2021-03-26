BLOG: Severe storms, strong winds possible in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe storms moved through central Indiana Thursday night with strong winds.

You can view updates below.

11:41 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.

10:52 p.m.

Strongest storms have weakened. A line of thunderstorms is still moving over SE central Indiana with frequent lightning and some gusty winds. #INwx pic.twitter.com/oFLot8WySv — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 26, 2021

10:16 p.m.

Wind gusts of 60 mph remain possible within the t'storm warning. Penny size hail and strong wind gusts are possible with storm moving into Hamilton County. @wrtv #INwx pic.twitter.com/hhcYhf1ZQV — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) March 26, 2021

9:55 p.m.

Only a few power outages to report so far.



Duke Energy – about 90, a few in Hamilton and Howard counties.

AES (Formerly known as IPL) – 11

Indiana Michigan Power - 1 near South bend

9:47 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe counties until 10:30 p.m.

9:41 p.m.

Thunderstorms are moving very quickly northeast through Hamilton County. Heads ups Cicero. Lots of lightning, brief heavy rainfall and some hail with this cluster of storms. pic.twitter.com/NwNcJqDGFu — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 26, 2021

9:20 p.m.

Storm entering SW Morgan County has a history of producing 1" hail. Martinsville is in the path of this quick moving storm. @wrtv #INwx pic.twitter.com/EAZCIZRtq9 — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) March 26, 2021

8:44 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greene, Monroe, Morgan, Owen and Putnam counties until 9:30 p.m

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM between Bloomfield and Bloomington is capable of producing golf ball size hail. The storm will move quickly northeast into Greene, Monroe, Putnam and Morgan. pic.twitter.com/IuUXXhSBKy — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 26, 2021

8:30 p.m.

A T'Storm will likely produce some hail as it moves between Spencer and Greencastle along 231. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall also expected. pic.twitter.com/hjjhVfuh9z — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 26, 2021

Some stronger thunderstorms have moved into southcentral Indiana capable of producing 1 inch hail. These storms are moving extremely fast to the NE at 75MPH. Be weather aware this evening! #INwx pic.twitter.com/UwEhDyA9SE — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 26, 2021

8:26 p.m.

BCSO Weather Alert: Downtown Lebanon is without power due to lines down due tree falling on lines. Unknown eta for power restoration. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) March 26, 2021

8:21 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM capable of producing quarter size hail will move through the eastern half of Greene County. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will also accompany this fast moving storm. pic.twitter.com/2j9obR6Y2W — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 26, 2021

8:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for Daviess, Greene, Martin counties until 9:00 p.m.

8:16 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington IN, Loogootee IN, Bloomfield IN until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xEY0tybd87 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 26, 2021

7:35 p.m.

High Wind Warning remains in effect for tonight and tomorrow morning. Winds may reach severe thunderstorm speeds. Now is the time to pick up anything that could be blown around outside, charge up phones, and check flashlights. pic.twitter.com/bC9CMJUWtb — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) March 25, 2021

7:32 p.m.

Update from Kevin Gregory:

Rain and t'storms rapidly expanding southwest of Indianapolis. This area is moving northeast. Watch for quickly changing conditions this evening. pic.twitter.com/AaYQXeFynx — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 25, 2021

7:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports showers and storms will be moving into south central Indiana over the next few hours. Now's the time to make sure your safety plan is in place. #INwx

6:48 p.m.

Update from Kevin Gregory:

Strongest wind gusts expected after midnight. pic.twitter.com/kwUUNKkOzK — Kevin Gregory (@KevinGWRTV) March 25, 2021