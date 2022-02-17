LIVE UPDATES: Rain, snow and flooding impact Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain is expected to cause issues with flooding around Indiana on Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect and localized flooding is already occurring. To the north, winter storm warnings and advisories have also been issued.

The Indianapolis metropolitan area will eventually see some ice and snow, but any accumulation will be light.

However, a few inches of snow are expected north of a line from Crawfordsville to Marion. Lafayette, Peru and areas farther north could see 2-4 inches of snow with some ice.

Follow this blog for updates:

THURSDAY

The Co Highway Dept is reporting the following roads are flooded and should be avoided: 925 w between st rd 332 and trackside - 925w between trackside and 300n - 300 s between 850 w and st rd 32. 300 s between st rd 32 and 700w . Priestford between st 32 and Burkmill Rd pic.twitter.com/BtbdYEuCjG — Delaware County Emergency Management (@DelawareCoEM) February 17, 2022

Here is a timeline of when and where we'll see rain and snow.