LIVE UPDATES: Rain, snow and flooding impact Indiana

Posted: 1:58 PM, Feb 17, 2022
WRTV photo/Nikki DeMentri
The Wabash River is out of its banks in Tippecanoe County after heavy rainfall on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain is expected to cause issues with flooding around Indiana on Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect and localized flooding is already occurring. To the north, winter storm warnings and advisories have also been issued.

The Indianapolis metropolitan area will eventually see some ice and snow, but any accumulation will be light.

However, a few inches of snow are expected north of a line from Crawfordsville to Marion. Lafayette, Peru and areas farther north could see 2-4 inches of snow with some ice.

