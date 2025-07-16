Locally heavy downpours are possible over the next few days

Headlines



SCT. THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT

LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY

VERY HOT & HUMID NEXT WEEK

This evening, scattered storms will be possible across the area. A weakening front will move into the region from the northwest to the southeast and will stall. A few storms could become strong to severe this evening in the northwestern parts of the state, but the severe threat will diminish quickly. Our attention will then turn to a localized flooding threat.

The stalled front will be a catalyst for locally heavy rain along its path. However, once away from the front, skies will be partly cloudy with warm and very muggy conditions. Some areas are likely to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, while many others may not see much at all. As always, don't attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Here is a look at Trucast for tomorrow afternoon. It appears that the heaviest rain will initially be along I-70 before drifting south throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Next week, dangerous heat and humidity return. Dew points will be close to 80° and temperatures into the low 90s. This will put heat index values once again into the low to mid triple digits.

Make sure you plan ahead if you are someone who suffers from heat related issues. Stay with WRTV for all the latest.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. Low: 74°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Locally heavy downpours. High: 84°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Sct. thunderstorms. High: 84°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. thunderstorms. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast