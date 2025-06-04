Locally heavy rain is expected over the next few days, along with a slight chance of severe weather.

Headlines



STORMY PATTERN THROUGH FRIDAY

LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL

SPOTTY SEVERE THREAT AT TIMES

A cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms through the area this evening and into the overnight hours. A few storms could be strong to severe, with wind and hail being the two main threats. While heavy rain doesn't classify a storm as severe, we will need to keep an eye on the potential for localized flooding. The storms will move in from west to east, so the further east you are, the longer you will experience dry conditions.

The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather this evening. The severe threat should fade late tonight, and overnight, it will shift to a heavy rain threat. The severe threat will then ramp up again tomorrow during the peak heat of the day; however, it will remain very isolated.

From Thursday onward, it will be a day when you want to keep your umbrella handy. It isn't a washout, but at any point, there could be a heavy downpour moving through. Friday will still have some spotty storms before more sunshine and a quieter weather pattern arrive for the weekend.

There will be small chances of a few storms both Saturday and Sunday but they will be very isolated. Outside of that, look for lots of sunshine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Locally heavy downpours. Low: 68°

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 80°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 79°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Stray storm. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast