Look for periods of rain and storms through the weekend, but no day is a washout

A warm front will surge north overnight bring showers and storms to the area. Severe weather isn't expected but some strong will have gusty winds and small hail as a possibility. Some rain likely lingers through the morning commute before the front pushes further north.

Once the front moves north to Michigan it will be come warm and very windy with dry conditions. The record high for Indy is 82° and with enough sunshine we could get close to that. Either way, look for mid to upper 70s but with wind gusts that could be over 30 mph.

As we go into the weekend additional rain chances will be with us off and on. There will still be many dry hour to enjoy temperatures in the low 70s but you will need to keep an eye on radar.

Sunday evening the cold front will come through and bring the chance of severe weather to the area. Right now wind and hail will be the main threats but tornadoes will be possible as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Showers and storms Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Morning rain then warm and very windy High: 78°

Saturday: Areas of rain. High: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy. PM Severe threat. High: 73°

Monday: Morning Showers. Much Colder. High: 49°

