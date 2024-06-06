Watch Now
Lower humidity and lots of sunshine today

Posted at 7:28 AM, Jun 06, 2024

  • MUCH LOWER HUMIDITY
  • MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES
  • SOME SPOT WEEKEND SHOWERS

A new air mass will be in place over the next few days with lower humidity and temperatures that will be at or just below normal. Highs today will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and just a bit of a breeze.

Tomorrow will start on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll end with in the upper 70s with completely sunny skies. It should be a near perfect day of early June weather for us.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies. There is just a small chance of a spot showers both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Don't cancel any plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy High: 81°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Comfortable. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

