Mainly dry Tuesday but then rain chances ramp up

Headlines



MAINLY DRY STILL TUESDAY

RAIN CHANCE RAMP UP LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

WET AND WINDY WEDNESDAY FOR MOST

It will be a fairly quiet evening for us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid-50s, so have a jacket handy if you are going to be out and about. Far southern locations will have a chance of an isolated shower or two.

WRTV

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 40s for everyone, then climb to near 60° by Tuesday afternoon. That is seasonable, but with not much in the way of sunshine, it will feel a touch cooler. Rain chances will increase late in the day.

WRTV

Rain chance will really ramp up Wednesday and linger into Thursday.

WRTV

The heaviest rain will be south of I-70, with a sharp cut-off north and west of Indy. It will also be very breezy. Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in southern locations.

WRTV

Rain chances will decrease as we get into Halloween, which will be good news for everyone heading out.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 47°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy - Rain late. High: 60°

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Breezy. High: 52°

Thursday: Sct. Showers. Breezy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast