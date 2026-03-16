March weather madness: From snow to flooding to storms

INDIANAPOLIS — From tornadoes to flooding to snow: Hoosiers have seen it all in March 2026. Is this weather whiplash normal for this time of year? It depends on who you ask.

Bob Coulson was going for a walk in downtown Indy on Monday afternoon, even though it was snowing.

"My fingers are a little bit numb," Coulson admitted.

As a lifelong Hoosier, the weather this month has been getting to him.

"It's indecisive. It's like a rollercoaster. I was literally laying out in shorts and getting a tan two days ago," said Coulson. "It doesn't seem normal to me at all. I didn't have to check the weather every day until now."

So, what exactly is normal for March in Indianapolis?

This is a transition month from winter to spring, so it is normal to see a mix of weather.

Even though it's cooled down to start this week, most of March 2026 has seen above-normal temperatures.

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Indianapolis set two daily high-temperature records on the sixth and ninth.

Just three days before Monday, the temperature has stayed below normal.

The normal high for the month is about 52°.

This month, Hoosiers have gotten a share of both snow and rain.

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Through March 15, Indianapolis has already picked up over six inches of rain. Normal for the entire month is between three and four inches.

Because of these higher-than-normal rain totals, it's no surprise that there have been numerous flooding reports this month, especially along rivers.

Despite warming temperatures, it is still normal to see about three inches of snow in March.

On March 2, Indianapolis saw an inch of snow, while places like Zionsville saw four inches.

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It's also normal to see some tornadoes in March. In fact, it is the fifth most active tornado month of the year for Indiana (behind June, April, May and July).

March 2026 hasn't been as active compared to March 2025. Last year, there were 10 tornadoes on a single Saturday (March 15, 2025).

In 2026, there were eight tornadoes in the Hoosier state, five of which occurred in March.

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Since snow, tornadoes, and rain are all common in March, why does this year seem so difficult to navigate? Perhaps it's just the jumping back and forth between seasons, sometimes within 24 hours.

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