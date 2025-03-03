Mild and dry Monday; rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday

Headlines



MILD & DRY MONDAY

RAIN CHANCES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

STORM POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT

WINDY STRETCH

Monday turns into a mild day, with highs in the upper 40s. Although skies start mainly cloudy, we will see some peeks of sunshine especially by afternoon.

WRTV

Clouds return Monday night as wind speeds increase. Temperatures start in the upper 30s Tuesday morning.

WRTV

Rain develops through the day Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times Tuesday evening. A thunderstorm is also possible Tuesday night. Wind gusts 25+ mph are possible Tuesday.

WRTV

Winds gust 30+ mph Wednesday as rain showers become more scattered. We dry Thursday before another quick rain shower is possible Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 48°

Overnight: Mainly cloudy, becoming breezy. Low: 38°

Tuesday: Windy. Rain develops. PM thunderstorm possible. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast