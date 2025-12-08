Mild, breezy Tuesday with rain chances late

Headlines



MILDER TEMPERATURES TUESDAY

BREEZY TUESDAY, WINDY WEDNESDAY

RAIN CHANCES TUESDAY NIGHT

RAIN TO SNOW WEDNESDAY

Monday evening we will begin to see a few more clouds, but the forecast stays dry. Temperatures fall slowly through the 20s.

Tuesday morning will start with temperatures in the low 20s. The day is milder, with highs near 40 by afternoon. It is breezy, with some wind gusts during the day 25 mph. Make sure any holiday decor in your yard is secure.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry, but late Tuesday evening, a few light rain showers begin. These continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday features scattered precipitation, which starts as rain, then turns to a rain/snow mix or possibly all snow late in the day. Precipitation totals will stay low. Temperatures start in the 40s Wednesday morning, then fall to the 30s by afternoon. Wind gusts 30 mph are possible through the day.

There will be some additional snow shower chances Thursday and Friday. Snow accumulations look minor for now.

Very cold weather is on the way by the weekend. Friday night into Saturday morning, plus Saturday night into Sunday morning, will feature single digit temperatures and wind chills at or below zero.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Increasing cloud cover. Low: 22°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Breezy. Rain showers starting late. High: 40°

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. Windy. Temperatures falling. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast