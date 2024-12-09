Watch Now
Mild but damp and dreary today. Much colder mid-week

  • MILD TODAY WITH SPOTTY DRIZZLE
  • SNOW SHOWERS RETURN WEDNESDAY
  • BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES THURSDAY

Temperatures will be mild once again today in the low 50s. That is the good news. The bad news is we won't see much in the way of sunshine today. Any light shower or drizzle activity should come to an end this afternoon. So it will be drier later but just not bright.

Tomorrow will feature more seasonable temperatures in the mid 40s. Skies will start cloudy and maybe feature a shower or two but by the afternoon skies should be partly cloudy.

Wednesday is when winter returns. A strong front will bring wind, snow showers and then much colder temperatures to the area. Not much in the way of snow accumulation is expected but the timing may bring some of the snow if for the evening commute.

Behind the front Thursday morning will be bitter cold. Wind chill values will again be below zero in a lot of locations.

High temperatures will be around 20° but feeling much colder with the wind.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy with areas of drizzle High: 54°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 38°
Tomorrow: AM shower? Then partly cloudy. High: 45°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - Snow showers & colder. High: 32

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

