Mild but rainy end to weekend

RAIN LINGERS INTO SUNDAY

MILD THROUGH MONDAY

TURNING COOLER TUESDAY

The weekend will end on a wet but mild note. Rain continues Saturday overnight and Sunday morning. Rain showers are lighter and more scattered by Sunday afternoon, possibly just a drizzle at times. Many areas could total between half and one inch of rain by Sunday evening. Highs Sunday climb into the low 50s.

Monday's high temperatures continue to warm into the upper 50s. However - widespread rain is also likely Monday along with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

We dry out by Tuesday but cool back into the 40s. Temperatures continue to cool as the work week progresses.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rainy. Wind gusts 20+ mph. Low: 41°

Sunday: AM rain. PM showers or drizzle. High: 52°

Monday: Rainy. Wind gusts 25+ mph. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast