Mild January Temperatures for Much of This Week; Warmth Comes With Numerous Rain Chances

Headlines



MILD TEMPS THROUGH FRIDAY

SOME DRIZZLE TUESDAY MORNING

RAIN CHANCE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Temperatures will be running well above normal throughout the entire week. In fact, by Thursday and Friday, many of us will be seeing highs in the 60s. With the warmth, however, will come some chances for rain. The first chance arrives near daybreak tomorrow, with light drizzle expected to develop. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s to low 40s, so there are no concerns about icy conditions.

Once the drizzle ends in the morning, we'll be cloudy for the rest of the day but will remain mild and above normal, with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be the brightest day of the week before more rain returns on Thursday into Friday. The rain could be heavy for some, and thunder isn’t out of the question. However, with the warmth will come highs in the 60s for both Thursday and Friday—well above the normal high of 36°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy. Some drizzle possible Low: 40°

Tuesday: Early drizzle then just cloudy High: 52°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 51°

Thursday: Rain develops. High: 60°

