Mild Monday with temperatures cooling through this week

Headlines



COOLING THIS WEEK

SEVERE WEATHER RISK TUESDAY

MORE RAIN CHANCES

After a brisk start Monday morning, the afternoon is mild with highs in the mid 70s. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. A system west of Indiana will try to bring rain into Indiana this afternoon, but it looks like most of the system will dissolve before reaching the state. There could be an isolated shower or two this afternoon.

WRTV

Take advantage of the mainly dry forecast today, because we have several rain and storm chances this week. Tuesday morning there will be downpours out the door. By the afternoon, we could see thunderstorms. There is a risk for strong or severe storms. Flooding will become a concern as we could pick up 1-2" of rain through the day.

WRTV

High temperatures fall into the 60s for the rest of the week. Normal high temperatures should be in the mid 70s for this time in May. It does look like we will warm into the 70s again this weekend, just in time for the Indy 500.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 74°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Rain starts late. Low: 54°

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather threat. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast