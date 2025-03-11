Mild, sunny weather continues as temperatures climb

Headlines



ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL

CHANCE FOR RAIN AND STORMS LATE THIS WEEK

Enjoy another dry, sunny day Tuesday with high temperatures climbing near the 70 degree mark.

Tuesday morning at 10:15, you may hear tornado sirens outdoors. You will not get an alert to your phone. This is the statewide tornado drill; there is no risk for severe weather today. Use this time to practice your severe weather plan.

Temperatures continue to climb through the week, peaking Friday.

A few showers are possible late in the day Thursday. Friday is dry but breezy. Rain returns Friday night, with the possibility of a few storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the most likely risks with this system. Expect scattered rain and gusty winds through Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny. High: 70°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 44°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast