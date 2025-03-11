Watch Now
Mild, sunny weather continues as temperatures climb

Headlines

  • ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES
  • STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL
  • CHANCE FOR RAIN AND STORMS LATE THIS WEEK

Enjoy another dry, sunny day Tuesday with high temperatures climbing near the 70 degree mark.

MT 1.png

Tuesday morning at 10:15, you may hear tornado sirens outdoors. You will not get an alert to your phone. This is the statewide tornado drill; there is no risk for severe weather today. Use this time to practice your severe weather plan.

MT 2.png

Temperatures continue to climb through the week, peaking Friday.

MT 3.png

A few showers are possible late in the day Thursday. Friday is dry but breezy. Rain returns Friday night, with the possibility of a few storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the most likely risks with this system. Expect scattered rain and gusty winds through Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunny. High: 70°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 44°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

