Mild, sunny weather continues as temperatures climb

Headlines
- ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES
- STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL
- CHANCE FOR RAIN AND STORMS LATE THIS WEEK
Enjoy another dry, sunny day Tuesday with high temperatures climbing near the 70 degree mark.
Tuesday morning at 10:15, you may hear tornado sirens outdoors. You will not get an alert to your phone. This is the statewide tornado drill; there is no risk for severe weather today. Use this time to practice your severe weather plan.
Temperatures continue to climb through the week, peaking Friday.
A few showers are possible late in the day Thursday. Friday is dry but breezy. Rain returns Friday night, with the possibility of a few storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the most likely risks with this system. Expect scattered rain and gusty winds through Saturday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunny. High: 70°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 44°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast