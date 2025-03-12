Watch Now
Mild through Friday before a cold front bring wind & severe threat

  • VERY MILD THROUGH FRIDAY
  • SEVERE THREAT EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
  • VERY WINDY IN GENERAL SATURDAY

Temperatures will remain very mild tomorrow if not a degree or two warmer with partly cloudy skies. There will also be the chance of a very isolated shower developing in the afternoon hours. If you see one it will be very light and most of us will remain dry. Still a wonderful day to get outside and enjoy the warmth.

TK2.png

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as we get close to 80°. It will become more windy as the day goes on but we will still stay dry on Friday. Storms will move through overnight into Saturday daybreak. It then turns much colder briefly on Sunday.

TK6.png

As for the severe threat. It would be overnight into the daybreak hours. Wind is the main threat with an isolated tornado a possibility. Far western areas are under an enhanced risk for severe storms while the is lowered to a slight risk as you move further east.

TK3.png

Outside of any storm wind gusts will be potentially be over 50 mph on Saturday.

TK4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Stray pm shower. High: 74°
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Windy. Low: 77°
Saturday: Severe threat early. Very windy. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

