Mild Tuesday before it turns active and bitter cold

MILD BUT BREEZY ON TUESDAY

SEVERAL MINOR SNOW CHANCES

TURNS BITTER COLD NEXT WEEK

Fairly quite overnight, with temperatures that will be running above above normal.

Tuesday will be a breezy day for us, with increasing clouds and temperatures topping out around 50° in the afternoon. Enjoy the seasonably mild air, because two significant pushes of colder air are heading our way, with the coldest arriving over the weekend.

With each push of colder air, there will be a chance of mainly snow showers. Some rain showers could sneak in on Wednesday. All of the snow events appear to be minor, but a fairly strong lake effect snow band is likely in the northern part of the state on Wednesday. We'll have to see how far south some of those snow showers make it.

The better chance for snow will be on Saturday, when the strongest push of cold air arrives. This will send our high temperatures into the teens beginning on Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 31°

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Breezy but mild High: 50°

Wednesday: Light mix possible. Turning cold. High: 40°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 27°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Snow showers late. High: 35°

