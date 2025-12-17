Mild Wednesday; warmer Thursday but rain returns

Headlines



MILD WEDNESDAY

WARM, WET, WINDY THURSDAY

FLASH FREEZE THURSDAY NIGHT / FRIDAY MORNING

After a few sprinkles early Wednesday morning, the day itself is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Enjoy the mild temperatures, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Take advantage of the dry, mild weather.

WRTV

Even though Thursday is warmer, with highs climbing into the 50s, the day is wet and windy. Wind gusts 35 mph are possible at times. There are some scattered rain showers in the morning and midday.

WRTV

The steadiest rain happens in the late afternoon through early evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are also possible within this line.

WRTV

Following this system, temperatures fall quickly. Any lingering precipitation will turn to snow showers, and there could be a light dusting of new snow by early Friday. A flash freeze is also possible, so any wet spots from the rain will be slick Friday morning. The one thing that could limit freezing is the wind Thursday night into Friday, which could gust 35 to 40 mph at times.

WRTV

The cool down is short-lived, as temperatures rebound into the 40s this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds. High: 43°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33°

Thursday: AM scattered showers. PM steady rain. Wind gusts 35 mph. High: 52°

Friday: AM flash freeze. Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast