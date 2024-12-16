Mild with heavy rain and rumbles of thunder for some

Headlines



HEAVY RAIN ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA

FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

MILD TODAY - COLDER END OF THE WEEK

Umbrellas will be needed today as a storms system moves through the area. The rain will be the heaviest in southern locations with more in the way of scattered showers to the north. The rain will taper to more in the way of scattered showers this afternoon. It will still feel fairly damp though. The good news is it will be mild. Highs will be around 60°

There will be a big difference with rainfall totals from north to south. Southern locations could see well over 1" of rain with just a could tenths of an inch to the north. It is southern locations as well that have the best chance of seeing a few thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be more of a quiet day with temperatures in the mid 40s.

We will then transition to colder more winter-like temperatures at the end of the week. With the colder temperatures will come snow showers chances by Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain - Heavier south. Thunder possible High: 60°

Overnight: Clearing skies. Low: 34°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 48°

Wednesday: Rain showers. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast