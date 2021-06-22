Watch
Weather

Actions

Monroe County declares local emergency after weekend severe weather

items.[0].image.alt
Photos provided/Nikota Brault
A tree fell onto a house in Bloomington after storms overnight Friday.
tree on house in bloomington.jpg
Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 23:09:47-04

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency Saturday after storms caused major flooding and damage.

The declaration allows the county to activate response and recovery plans and authorizes aid and assistance.

Business owners impacted by the weather are asked to first contact their insurance company to clarify what is covered first. Within 30 days of June 18, businesses whose insurance doesn't cover damages are urged to report the damage to the Monroe County Emergency Management Office or the City of Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

Officials are urging anyone who has damage to report it as soon as possible so they can ask for financial help from the state and federal governments.

You can view more information here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018