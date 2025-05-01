More rain and storm chances Thursday into the weekend

Headlines



The month of May is starting with more rain chances. Thursday afternoon and evening, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms pass through the area. An isolated storm could be strong or severe, with gusty winds and hail the primary potential impacts. Periods of downpours are also possible. Widespread severe weather is not expected today. Outside of rain and storms, it is cloudy and breezy today (gusts 30 to 35 mph are possible) with highs in the low 70s.

Friday is cloudy. A few showers are possible, especially late in the day, but the day is not a wash.

Rain does look to linger into the weekend now. Saturday morning is wet. The afternoon is cloudy and breezy with a few rain showers possible again late in the day.

After a few more showers Sunday and possibly Monday, we finally see things settling down a bit starting Tuesday with warmer, sunnier weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. Scattered rain and storms. High: 74°

Overnight: Few showers. Low: 59°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast