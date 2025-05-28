Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain chances before we finish the week; temperatures warming

Rain peaks midday Wednesday
MT 4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • RAIN CHANCES PEAK MIDDAY WEDNESDAY
  • MORE RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
  • TEMPERATURES KEEP WARMING

A line of rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms will move across Indiana mid-morning through the lunch hour. Brief downpours are possible. Severe weather is not likely if any thunderstorms develop, but some small hail and gusty winds are possible. Rain chances drop off again this afternoon.

MT 1.png

Clouds clear overnight, allowing temperatures to cool into the low 50s by Thursday morning. Thursday is partly cloudy with mainly dry weather.

MT 2.png

The next round of rain is likely Thursday night into Friday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely Friday morning, although a few showers could linger into the second half of the day.

MT 3.png

A few additional showers are possible on Saturday or Sunday, but neither day should be a washout. Temperatures are warmer by the weekend, but we will continue to warm through the 80s with mainly dry weather next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered showers. High: 70°
Overnight: Some clouds clearing. Low: 55°
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. High: 74°
Friday: Scattered showers. Thunderstorm possible. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk