More rain Friday and a chance for severe thunderstorms

PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

FLOODING CONCERNS CONTINUE

The active period of weather continues. Friday there is a lull in rain midday, but rain returns this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures are slightly cooler than normal, with highs in the mid 50s.

This evening, a round of storms develop. The southwestern portion of the state has been upgraded to an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather Friday evening. Other areas are in a slight or marginal risk for severe weather. No matter your risk level, everyone should be prepared for impactful storms. Potential impacts this evening are gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Storms continue through the early overnight hours.

Rain picks up in intensity again Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, some areas could pick up +4" of rain.

Flooding will remain a concern through the weekend, particularly near rivers and creeks. While rain tapers Sunday, river levels continue to rise into next week.

Temperatures are cooler next week. Watch for overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s Monday night, which could be harmful for plants that are flowering.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: PM rain. Thunderstorms late. High: 56°

Overnight: Storms. Temperatures warming near 60°

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s.

Sunday: Showers ending. Cooler and breezy. High 47°

