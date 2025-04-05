More rain through Saturday won't help ongoing flooding

Headlines



FLOODING IS MAJOR CONCERN THROUGH THE WEEKEND

A VERY WET SATURDAY

MUCH COLDER TEMPS ARRIVE SUNDAY

Severe weather isn't expected throughout the day today but a steady rain will fall for most of the day. It won't be until the evening hours that the rain will finally start to taper off. Saturday will be the last day of widespread rain. Some showers will be around on Sunday.

You will notice temperatures will start to fall during the day Saturday and by Sunday it will be much colder. A cold north wind won't make things much better as the mid 40s will feel more the like the 30s throughout the day. An a few lingering rain/ snow showers will be possible as well.

Keep in mind even once the rain stops rivers will continue to rise in the days ahead. Flood Warnings will continue well into next week.

Do not drive through any water as it will likely be deeper than you think.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Areas of rain High: 59° but falling

Overnight: Steady rain ends. Spotty showers Low: 39°

Tomorrow: Cold, windy and cloudy with a few rain/snow showers High: 46°

